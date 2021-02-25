Investors Buy Large Volume of New Relic Call Options (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,122 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the average volume of 792 call options.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,894 shares of company stock worth $4,235,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,614,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 366,380 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.28. 2,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,961. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

