Investors Purchase High Volume of 1Life Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of 751% compared to the average daily volume of 1,473 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of ONEM traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $48.93. 78,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,997. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of -28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $59.82.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,947,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

