Investors Purchase High Volume of Tenaris Call Options (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,205% compared to the average volume of 209 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.97.

Shares of TS traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 255,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

