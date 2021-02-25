Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 5,674,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,835. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 71,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $3,400,841.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 687,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,148,670. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

