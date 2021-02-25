Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.50. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. 56,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,148,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Invitae by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,901,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

