Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 259.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,401 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

