InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Down 6.3%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20. 2,224,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,879,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

