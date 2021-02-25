InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) (ASX:IVC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) (ASX:IVC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41.
InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) Company Profile
