Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.68 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

