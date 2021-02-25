IOOF Holdings Ltd (ASX:IFL) Announces $0.12 Interim Dividend

IOOF Holdings Ltd (ASX:IFL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

In other IOOF news, insider Renato Mota 239,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st.

IOOF Holdings Ltd provides financial advice, portfolio management and administration, and investment management services in Australia. It offers financial planning advice and stockbroking services, such as investment research, training, compliance support, and access to financial products. The company also provides administration and management services through master trust platforms, which offer a single access point to a range of investment products.

