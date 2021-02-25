IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0459

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $751.85 million and approximately $1.33 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.58 or 0.00724686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

