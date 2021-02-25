IOTA Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002330 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $151.72 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00068898 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

