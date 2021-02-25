IoTeX Market Cap Reaches $217.67 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $217.67 million and $22.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

