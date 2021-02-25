Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $54.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

