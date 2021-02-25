iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) Shares Down 1.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.11. 30,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

