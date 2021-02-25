IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.83.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IPG Photonics to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $231.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.31. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

