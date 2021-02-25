IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Approximately 1,162,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,820,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of £14.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67.

Get IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) alerts:

In other IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) news, insider Trevor Brown sold 5,166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £516,666.70 ($675,028.35). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,029,167 shares of company stock worth $68,191,670.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.