IQeon Price Reaches $2.72 on Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00005282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.91 million and $254,765.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.72 or 0.00736654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00036835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.