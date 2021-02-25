IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.75 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 96.75 ($1.26). 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of £55.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

In related news, insider Ian Edward Kershaw purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,008 ($18,301.54).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

