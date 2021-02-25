Iron Mountain Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 65,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,789. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Insiders have sold a total of 103,032 shares of company stock worth $3,539,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

