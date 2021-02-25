iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.90% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 189,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.