iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.56

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.56 and last traded at $139.39, with a volume of 329258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

