iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $114.12

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $114.12 and last traded at $114.96, with a volume of 1622855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.