iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA) Shares Down 1.9%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.58 and last traded at $95.80. Approximately 215,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 363,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53.

