iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

