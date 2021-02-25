iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.5% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IEFA opened at $72.55 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

