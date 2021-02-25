iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Summit Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,477 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 7,374,553 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

