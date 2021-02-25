iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Summit Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,477 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 7,374,553 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.