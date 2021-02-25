iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,643.3% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,343 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 7,374,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

