iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 1,060,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,884,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

