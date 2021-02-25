iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by David Loasby

David Loasby raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,444,000 after acquiring an additional 485,874 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

