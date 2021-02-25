iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.63% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $359,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.88. 248,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,527. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

