iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.14. 171,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19.

