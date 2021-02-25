iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.81. 761 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

