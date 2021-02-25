iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.