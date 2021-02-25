iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.