iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,563 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after buying an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 639,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,478,906. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.