iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 6,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.