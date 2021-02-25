iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $45.03. Approximately 174,477 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMHY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

