iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 6.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $33,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:JKF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.86. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,846. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $119.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

