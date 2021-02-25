iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) is Matrix Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 4.47% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 142,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

JKI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $178.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.86 and a 12-month high of $179.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.99.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

