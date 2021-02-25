iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) Trading 1.6% Higher

iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 3,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 13,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Colombia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Colombia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.