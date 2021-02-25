iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,073.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126,896 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $120,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,044.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 1,269,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,885,445. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

