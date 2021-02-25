iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,128 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $92,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 2,946,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,885,445. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

