iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

