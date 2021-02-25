iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading Down 5.2%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.81. 2,751,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.