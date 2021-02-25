iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Trading Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.46. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.41% of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.