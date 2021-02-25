iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Down 5.1%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s share price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.41. 613,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 492,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.