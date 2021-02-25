iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Increased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2,059.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296,537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 0.6% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,262,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,088.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 512,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after buying an additional 428,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 372,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 337,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

