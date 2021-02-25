iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) Trading 1.5% Higher

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11. 28 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.