iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Down 5.7%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $405.93 and last traded at $407.62. Approximately 1,755,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 822,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

